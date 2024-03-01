JICA and customs division of Ghana Revenue Authority organize seminar on trade facilitation

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has conducted a seminar on Trade Facilitation. The seminar took place in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana between 26th February and 1st March 2024.



The seminar empowered Ghana Customs to understand the various free trade agreements and their mode of implementation. It also provided more information to them on emerging trends such as the Cross Border Women Traders and One-Stop Border Post concepts.



Ghana has over the years, signed several free trade agreements. These agreements are critical to facilitating smooth trade thereby engendering the country’s economic transformation and development. There is a need for Customs officers, particularly those at the borders, to understand these agreements and their implementation. This will help them facilitate the movement of goods and people and offer preferential treatments that promote these agreements.



In her remarks at the opening session of the Seminar, Ms. Suzuki Momoko, Chief Representative of JICA Ghana explained: “Trade facilitation can provide important opportunities for Africa by increasing the benefits from open trade, thereby contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction.



In this regard, we welcome African-led initiatives on regional and continental economic integration including the commencement of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”



She continued: “JICA has provided various assistance to Africa to strengthen connectivity and facilitate trade. The introduction of One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) at borders and the modernization of Customs operations are examples of such assistance.



"We have also supported corridor developments such as the West Africa Growth Ring, connecting Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo and Burkina Faso. Projects such as the ongoing Improvement of the Tema Motorway Roundabout and the recently completed Improvement of National Trunk Road N8 are among other Grant Aid projects JICA is implementing in Ghana, contributing to the improvement of international corridors while enhancing intra-Africa trade.”



Participants from Ghana Customs and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat attended the Seminar.



