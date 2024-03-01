JICA, CSTC engage media on 15 years of effective and transformative collaboration

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Thursday, February 29, 2024, held an engagement with the media to take stock of the impact of its partnership with the Ghana Civil Service Training Centre (CSTC).



JICA’s partnership with the CSTC which has spanned over fifteen years has seen the agency provide a plethora of support to the CSTC and help position it as one of the foremost centres for human resource training in the sub-region.



The media engagement on Thursday was to serve as a platform for the celebration of the fifteen years of effective collaboration.



Addressing the press at the forum, Momoko Suzuki, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) shed light on the rich relationship between the two institutions.



She stated that the JICA remains committed to its resolve of joining forces with the Ghanaian government to train and enhance the capacity of the country’s human resources.



“Our collaboration has grown from strength to strength…I’m very proud to see this evolvement of CSTC how the Centre has brought itself to this level and its high ownership and enthusiasm to become better.



“We see CSTC as the Centre of Excellence not only in Ghana but in the sub-region. We believe that Ghana can support the neighbouring countries in the capacity development of the civil service.



“CSTC is now one of the leading institutions to provide support to other countries, which would also enable the stability of the neighbouring regions,” she noted.



The Principal of CSTC, Dore Dei-Tumi outlined the role of JICA in the total transformation of her outfit.



According to her, through JICA’s support, the CSTSCS has developed to become the go-to place for human resource training in the country.



She remarked that the training offered by the outfit extends beyond low and middle-level civil service personnel with high-level staff in both the civil and public service also benefitting from the programs CSTC offers.



At the event, it came to light that the collaboration between JICA and CSTCS has led to the creation of the e-learning platform, called ‘Learning Management System’ (LMS).



The platform is expected to facilitate the provision of online courses and training to persons in the civil service.



To enable the effective operationalization of the centre, JICA has donated studios, laptops, video cameras, and other learning essentials for trainees and facilitators.



