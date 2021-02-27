Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JHS student, gang on the run after assaulting maths teacher

The teacher was assualted by a student of the Kroma 2 JHS at Nungua

The Nungua District Command of the Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for a 17-year-old male student of the Kroma 2 JHS at Nungua in Accra and his accomplices following an assault on his maths teacher.



According to information available to GhanaWeb, the boy, name withheld, carried out the act after his teacher, Mr Moses Onyameasem, punished him for failing to do his homework.



The student after the punishment went home to mob up 15 other boys to attack his teacher in his home, leaving him with a blood-soaked shirt and wounds.



Led by the Headmaster of Kroma 2 JHS, the case was reported to the Nungua District Command who have currently launched an investigation into the assault.

At the time of this report, the Police were yet to make an arrest as the boy and his accomplices have gone into hiding.



Teachers of the school threatened to withdraw their services following the attack on their colleague but after broader consultation with the Regional and Municipal Directors of Education, the Nungua District Commander of Police and the Krowor MP, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the headmaster among others, they agreed to continue with lessons.



The MP of the Constituency, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has also pledged to foot the medical bill of the assaulted maths teacher.