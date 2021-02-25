General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

JHS student and his gang attack teacher over homework

The teacher was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital

A final year student of Kroma 2 JHS at Nungua, a suburb of Accra, has together with his gang attacked a teacher for punishing him over his failure to do his homework.



Information gathered by Starr News indicates that the student, run home after he was punished, gathered his gang in a Sprinter Bus, and stormed the school to attack the teacher leaving the teacher with a facial wound.



The teacher was rescued by his colleagues and rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where his wounds were stitched and later discharged.



After the attack, the mother of the student also besieged the school and rained insults on the teacher identified as Mr Moses Onyameasem who was already in hospital receiving treatment for his wounds.



The development has led to the closure of the school and some other schools in the area until further notice.