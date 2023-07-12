JHS, SHS students in the Koforidua Municipality benefits from lessons initiated by the Illumine project

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: Illumine ghana

On July 31, 2023, the Ghana Library Authority and Eastern Entertainment Group will host a graduation ceremony for the first trainees of their joint programme 'Illumine Ghana'. The event will be held with the participation of the Regional Director of the Ghana Library Board as well as other influential personalities and heads of basic schools in the municipality.



The 'Illuminate It' training programme started to support and upgrade computer studies knowledge among students in the Koforidua municipality. It was launched by GLA and Eastern Entertainment Group in April 2023 to improve young people’s sustained access to quality learning, employability, and empowerment opportunities both online and offline through the youth engagement center established in partnership with UNICEF.



The first training session was held inside the Ghana Library building in Koforidua), with many more such training activities scheduled in the future.



The press conference and ceremony will mark the graduation of the first group of trainees of the programme of 15 to 22 participants who were trained in internet research, graphic design, introduction to computer and spreadsheets. The program saw most of the graduates designing media assets like calendars, time tables, certificates, class attendance sheets among others.



The training will enable participants to become IT professionals or entrepreneurs and join an international network of future technology professionals. Future training activities are currently planned in Koforidua and other surrounding areas districts.



All graduation ceremonies will be live streamed. It will last from 45 mins to 1 hour with speech and prizes given to the participants, and some selected students will be given a scholarship to access eCampus platforms.



About Illumine



Illumine combines inspiration, fun and learning through the delivery of engaging and personalized learning programs to kids and young adults in Koforidua.

Illumine's mission is to make high-quality, innovative education available to all students after school. Each activity is designed to empower children and inspire them to become great global citizens.