General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JHS, SHS duration has not changed – Deputy Minister of Education

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister of Education

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has debunked speculations that the duration for the Junior High School (JHS) and the Senior High School (SHS) education has been reformed by the government.



The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) is reported to have hinted that the JHS duration had increased to four years, while the SHS duration had reduced to two years, but Dr Adutwum clarified that the report is untrue, and that the NaCCA has not made such statement.



“It is not true, people started long time ago, but they (NaCCA) countered it,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb on July 2020, 2020.



The Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education will maintain the three-year education duration for both JHS and SHS students.



View the images below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.