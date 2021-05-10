JHS 3 pupil accuses Asamankese Salvation Army Headteacher of rape

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Headteacher of Asamankese Salvation Army Junior High School in the West Akyem Municipality in the Eastern Region has been accused by a JHS 3 student of defiling her seven times at his office.



The 16-year-old girl narrates that, the headteacher began to sexually assault her during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.



She alleged that; the Headteacher-Edward Adu has had sex with her seven times since 2020.



“During the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic last year, when I came to school the headteacher called me to his office to remove some files for him, then suddenly he kissed me. I told him I don’t like it.



“I went back to class to take part in the next lesson, while there the headteacher came to the class to call me to his office again, and took me inside the second office and asked me to undress which I refused but he forcefully removed my underwear, licked and had sexual intercourse with me,” the victim explained.



She continued that “Since then he has had sexual intercourse with me seven times. At a point, I told one of my best friends that anytime the headteacher calls me to his office she should come and hide and blow the alarm. My friend did that and saved me two times but didn’t blow the alarm she rather told me to tell my mother but my mother will rather blame and insult and make noise so I didn’t tell her.



“After the Christmas break, he started having sexual intercourse with me again even before involving in an accident, he had sex with me again. A teacher by the name Mr Gyau accidentally came to the office and saw him having sexual intercourse with me “



The accused headteacher Edward Adu, refused to comment on the matter stating that he was recovering from the accident.



The case has been reported to the West Akyem Municipal Education Directorate and Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit(DOVVSU).



Starr News has gathered that the case may be flogged to death due to attempts to influence the Guardian of the victim.



The Guardian of the victim who is also a Female teacher refused to speak to Starr News when contacted.