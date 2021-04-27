JB ‘killers’ trial: Court threatens in-camera hearing over inaccurate reportage

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The trial judge hearing the case in which Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of late MP for Abuakwa North Constituency has issued a stern warning to the media over wrong reportage.



Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo said the Court should not be compelled to hear the trial in-camera with such reports.



The warning of the judge comes after the lawyer for the Defence Yaw Danquah raised issues of inaccuracies in some media reportage which commenced yesterday and prayed the court to caution the media.



The court said the media should “be accurate, candid and be fair in your reportage.



“Know the language of the court and report accurately.



“Don’t compel me to make orders which will make the case to be held in camera,’ the judge threatened.



Justice Osei-Marfo said, “let’s report exactly what happens here and nothing else.”



Currently, Mr Samuel Berko Sarkodie, the driver of the late MP is being scrutinised on his oral evidence he gave to the court as the first prosecution’s witness yesterday.