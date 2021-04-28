JB killer’s trial: Defence lawyer accuses driver of killing late MP

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Lead Lawyer for Daniel Asiedu, the man who is standing trial for the murder of JB Danquah Adu has accused the driver of the late Abuakwa North MP as one of the people who killed him.



Mr. Samuel Berko Sarkodie, a driver of the late MP is the first witness the state has called.



The focus of lawyer Yaw Danquah’s cross-examination is on the body stature of the late MP compared to the accused person.



It is the case of defence counsel that the body size, weight and height of the late MP make it impossible for Daniel Asiedu to overpower him.



On the contrary, counsel put it to the witness that for somebody to enter the house in the manner the late MP was killed required somebody who knows the house very well.



Counsel suggested that the witness is instead a perfect fit to commit the crime looking at his body stature, heights and weight.



But, the witness disagreed



Currently, cross-examination is ongoing before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo.