JB Killer’s case: 'Sexy Don Don' is a terrible guy and capable of killing MP – Investigator to Court

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The investigator in the case in which Daniel Asiedu, alias Sexy Don Don, is standing trial for murder, has described the accused as "a terrible guy" who is "capable of killing" the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, now retired (ASP) Augustine Nkrumah, the investigator in the case, said their investigations revealed that it was the 1st accused who "killed" the legislator.



Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Don Don, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder and also separately denied the charge of robbery. He and Vincent Bossu, alias Junior Agoogo, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to rob.



Under further cross-examination from defence lawyers led by Yaw Dankwah, the 8th prosecution witness said it was Daniel Asiedu who killed the late MP.



Defense Counsel Yaw Dankwah suggested to ASP Nkrumah that his assertion of the accused being a killer really doesn't matter. But "what really made sense was that the deceased was a 6ft tall man, quiet stocky, not lanky, and the accused person physically cannot overpower him."



In his response, ASP Nkrumah described Asiedu, the accused person, as "a terrible guy." "The first accused person (Daniel Asiedu) is a terrible guy and capable of killing the guy," ASP Nkrumah told the court.



Real killers of JB



While subjecting the witness to further cross-examination before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, lawyer Dankwah said the real killers of JB Danquah-Adu were rather three persons who posed as police officers to kill the late MP.



"I'm further suggesting to you that the so-called police officers that (Apraku the security man mentioned), for which you were not present, have no record confirming to this court, were those who killed JB Danquah and, after killing him, disappeared into thin air and somebody somewhere crafted this story and you did not see it," Counsel pointed out to the witness.



But in his response, ASP Nkrumah said it was not so, adding, "I want the court to know that the first accused, after perpetrating the crime, left his T-shirt that he wore that night before the crime, which the investigating team found in the deceased's room soaked with blood."



He explained that "this T-shirt was identified by the first accused's girlfriend, Janet Kyirah, after which the accused himself identified the same T-shirt as belonging to him."



He also told the court that "aside from that, a handkerchief soaked with blood, which was also found at the scene of the crime, was identified by the first accused's girlfriend and he himself as his."



The 8th prosecution witness also told the court that the accused also identified slippers, a cutter, and a catapult found in the deceased's room as his.



ASP Nkrumah said, "during the investigation, the knife that the first accused person used in stabbing the deceased to death was also traced to the accused's home at Agbogloshie, where the accused's girlfriend admitted that the first accused brought that knife with blood stains on it and asked her to clean it.



"The accused person himself, when the knife was shown to him, admitted he had used that knife on the deceased person and stated that he was held by the deceased and, in an attempt to free himself, stabbed him," ASP Nkrumah told the court.



It was the case of lawyer Dankwah that all that the witnesses told the court about his client were setups.



"It's a lie; it's a setup, a ploy; it's a fabricated story to give a cover to the true perpetrator, a cover-up of the person who killed JB," but the witness disagreed, saying, "that's not true," adding that, "the killer is the first accused."



ASP Nkrumah is the 8th prosecution witness led by Mrs. Sefakor Batse, a principal state attorney in the ongoing trial.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the trial judge, has adjourned the case to February 26, 2024.