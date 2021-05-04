JB Danquah murder - Judge threatens to dissolve jurors

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei has warned it would dissolve the jury in the trial in which Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency.



This was after one of the seven jurors in the matter was involved in another matter holding the court sitting today to ransom.



The court consequently was forced to adjourn the case to May 6, 2021 warning that, should such a thing happen again, the court would be forced to “dissolve” the jurors.



In court on Tuesday, the prosecution led by Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney was ready with the second witness, Stephen Apraku, the security man in the house of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency.



“The court together with counsel of both sides agreed with the jury for today’s date and time to continue with the trial for prosecution to call its second witness.



“Unfortunately, when the case was called earlier on, the foreman told the court that one of the jurors was before the Criminal Court three in another trial,” Justice Osei-Marfo noted.



The judge said, “Because the court had agreed with all the stakeholders prior to today (Tuesday) to have this hearing at the agreed time, I stood the case down briefly to enable the said juror to join so we can continue.



The judge further noted that, “unfortunately, after about an hour, I’m still told the said juror is still engaged in that trial. I pray that this incident will happen for the last time that is today.”



“The court having agreed with all contending parties on date and time, I least expected that only one person will hold the entire trial to ransom,” the court noted.



The court said, to avoid some of these things, “I have devised my own means to call it a Roadmap, for the effective trial of this case by completing what I call case completion platform.”



She said, “I never want my dates and time to conflict with any other person’s engagement, the jury for that matter, the counsel in this case to take note, that when we complete our case completion platform, we are all bounded to that there should be no such incident repeating itself for emphasis.



The court said, family issues are considerable but this one is uncalled for, “if it happens again, I will deserve you.”



The Foreman of the jurors apologized to the court and promised it will not happen again.



Daniel Asiedu, who is also facing a charge of robbery was present in court. Vincent Bossu, who is facing a charge of abetment was also present.



Case adjourned to May 6, 2021.