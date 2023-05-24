JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

The Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene, Nana Kwame Mensah-Bonsu, has bemoaned the recognition given to one of the Big Six, J.B. Danquah, under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.



According to Nana Mensah-Bonsu, a sub-chief of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, there are more founding fathers of Ghana who deserve applause for Ghana’s independence, but all he keeps hearing nowadays is the name of J.B. Danquah.



Speaking to journalist Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on the For The Records programme, the Ahenenanom Hene said J.B. Danquah and the father of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Edward Akufo-Addo, did nothing significant for Ghana and accused them of being corrupt.



“Was JB Dankwa part of Ghana. Was JB Dankwa ever honoured? Did he ever win an election in Ghana? Today, you hear people always talking about JB Dankwa; when did he win an election?



“He took part in three elections which he never won. In the last elections, which I remember he got 6000 votes… If we have someone to be grateful to, it should be Asafo Adjei.



“JB Dankwa and Akufo-Addo’s father were all corrupt. All of them, they are all bad people,” he said in the Twi dialect.



Nana Mensah-Bonsu made these remarks while reacting to a statement made by the senior advisor to the President, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, in 2022 that Ashantis did not play any significant role in Ghana’s fight for independence.



He described Osafo-Maafo as a “mad person” because of the claims he made.



