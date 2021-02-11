General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

JB Danquah-Adu’s wife narrates how the head of the CID unit sexually harassed her

The late Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu with his wife Ivy Heward-Mills

Ivy Heward-Mills, the wife of the late MP for Akim Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye (JB) Danquah-Adu, has narrated the frustrations she has had to go through in the hands of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service who are investigating the gruesome murder of her husband.



According to her, in her quest to get justice five years after her husband was murdered, some security personnel sought to take advantage of her.



Even more worrying is the sexual advances made on her by some investigators handling her husband’s case when she was summoned to the Police Headquarters on countless occasions.



She continued: “And if you think that’s inappropriate, try that Sunday morning when one of those men; a man at the helm of investigating my husband’s murder, thought it is sensible to muster the sheer unadorned temerity, call me and tell me how beautiful/sexy he thinks I am and give me reasons why I must marry him; an already married man. Yes, he had the audacity… and this was the head of a certain significant unit at the CID… and I’m supposed to trust that they did a great job? May God forgive him.”



Ivy Heward-Mills added that thirty-six months after JB’s murder, Ghana, the country her husband served as an MP, is still playing “Ludo” and “Oware” or perhaps “chacha” with the matter.



"Between then and now, I have been harassed and threatened by family, citizens and police alike. I have had jesters amongst his peers call me names and cast aspersions at me; perhaps out of fear of their own dark shadows! I have had de facto spokespersons, aided by media houses, slandering me. I have had his townsfolk attack my family and me," her post reads further.



Murder of JB Danquah Adu



The late J.B Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.



Daniel Asiedu, who was the prime suspect, was arrested two days after the incident. One other person, Vincent Bosso, was also arrested later in connection with the killing.



Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment for the murder of the late MP.



Asiedu had earlier said that he went to the MP’s house to steal but ended up killing him in self-defence.



He subsequently withdrew these claims and stated that he had gone with the intention of killing the legislator.



For the past five years, the case is still being prosecuted in court.



Read below the emotional post of Ivy Heward-Mills:



Exactly five years ago today, my husband, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu, who was the Akim Abuakwa North MP; DIDN’T DIE. He was brutally assassinated in barbarous Tudor fashion. Three years on, there’s neither a sign of justice for him nor for my children and me.



You see, Jo Cox, MP, was also brutally assassinated by shooting and stabbing in London on June 16, 2016; four months after JB. Before the end of November, Thomas Mair, her assailant had been tried and sentenced to life imprisonment. Of course, it didn’t bring her back but I bet my last Pesewa that it gave her family a certain measure of closure and relief from their grief. They can go to sleep every night knowing that the country she served had served her too by giving her justice. They can recount or tell the story of her life with a conclusion. It took five months. FIVE MONTHS, for the British police and judiciary, to do right by their MP. I’m afraid that’s far more than I can say for Ghana.



I have been summoned to the Police HQ on countless occasions and subjected to what I would casually describe as “the act of scrubbing a fresh wound with Himalayan rock salt” and topped up with a million and one questions including, to my shock, a very gleeful “so madam do you wear waist beads?” in a meeting room populated by a men-only CID team who perhaps thought it was their birthright to get familiar with what’s in every woman’s underwear!



And if you think that’s inappropriate, try that Sunday morning when one of those men; a man at the helm of investigating my husband’s murder, thought it sensible to muster the sheer unadorned temerity, call me and tell me how beautiful/sexy he thinks I am and give me reasons why I must marry him; an already married man. Yes, he had the audacity… and this was the head of a certain significant unit at the CID… and I’m supposed to trust that they did a great job? May God forgive him.



It took five months for Jo Cox’s assailant to be apprehended, prosecuted and convicted. three years ago, the Ghanaian police assured me they will apprehend the murderer ASAP. Within three days, they had done just that and given me hope for justice. Thirty-six months later…(three bad years and over seven times the number of months the UK took to resolve the case of Jo Cox’s murder,) we are still watching “comedies” (previews) and the “cine” (movie/show) is yet to start.



I woke up a few minutes ago with a cocktail of emotions- anger, hurt, renewed grief with a topping of clouds of disappointment. But a sudden wind of calm seems to be blowing over me. It’s almost as though the universe were whispering “relax, Ivy; relax…” After a prayer, a glass of water and a few deep breaths, I picked up my phone to catch up on emails and below is the content of the first email I opened:



“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the LORD. (Isaiah 55:8)



“Be still in the presence of the Lord, and wait patiently for him to act.” (Psalm 37:7)



God is in no hurry. We tend to think that if God is really engaged, He will change things within the next hour or so. Certainly by sundown. Absolutely by the end of the week. But God is not a slave to the human clock. Compared to the works of mankind, He is extremely deliberate and painfully slow. As religion poet George Herbert wisely penned, “God’s mill grinds slow, but sure.”



It’s all making sense now… that sense of calm was indeed the universe saying “relax, Ivy; relax…” I take the quotes as a message to my children and I; and I pass on the commentary to those who deemed it fit to take a life that is not their own. A life that they did not create. A life that they cannot replace.



Continue to rest in our maker’s bosom, Kofi; continue to be a guardian angel watching over your three girls. & forgive them… them that stole all you had. Them that stole your life…



