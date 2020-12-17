General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

J.J Rawlings’s funeral postponed

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The funeral of the late Jerry John Rawlings which was earlier slated for December 23 has been called off till further notice.



This announcement was contained in a communique from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to international communities and diplomatic missions.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organisations and Honorary Consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana and with reference to the former’s note verbal NO. PR/CIR dated December 8, 2020, informing of the funeral arrangements for the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former president of the Republic of Ghana, has the honour to inform with regret that due to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral will not be held from 20th December, 2020 as planned,” the statement read.



The statement further said the new date for the funeral will be communicated in due course.



The postponement of the burial date of the former statesman comes after the Office of the Presidency on Tuesday, December 15 requested that the family of the late Jerry John Rawlings select a suitable date for his burial as well as resolve all outstanding issues surrounding his burial.



This move, according to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare is to help government plan a befitting ceremony for the late statesman.



Government's request follows the agitations made by the Awadada of Anlo State on government’s declaration of December 23 as the burial date for the former statesman.



According to the Anlo State, the act was disrespectful as the former president died a chief.



The late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.