J.J Rawlings’ last tweet was dedicated to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

As a former Head of State, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings was still keeping up with what was happening in the world of politics.



Five days before his passing and 2 days before he was hospitalized, the late former President sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris respectively.



After media houses called the election for Joe and Kamala, Jerry John Rawlings was one of many world leaders and former world leaders who congratulated the two.



“The world is expectant as a new era of United States leadership dawns,” the former President wrote.



“We look forward to a leadership that embraces unity, compassion and maturity,” J.J Rawlings added.



The former President’s last tweet is also indicative of his perspective of the world.





Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris . The world is expectant as a new era of United States leadership dawns. We look forward to a leadership that embraces unity, compassion and maturity. — Jerry John Rawlings (@officeofJJR) November 7, 2020

