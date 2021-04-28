J.B murder: Suspect’s lawyer accuses driver of killing late MP

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The lawyer for Mr Daniel Asiedu, the suspect accused of murdering the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu, has accused the dead lawmaker’s chauffeur of committing the crime.



The defence counsel argued that his client could not have overpowered Mr Danquah-Adu with his physique.



In his view, it would have taken somebody with a towering physique to commit the crime, noting that the stature of the driver, Mr Samuel Berko Sarkodie, who is the first witness in the case, fits the profile.



The lawyer made the accusation while cross-examining the witness in court.



The driver, however, denied the allegation.



Suspects Daniel Asiedu and one Vincent Bosso have been standing trial for the past few years for the murder of the late MP.



Mr Asiedu had earlier confessed to killing the late MP in self-defence during a robbery that went bad.



He subsequently withdrew this statement.



The late J.B. Danquah-Adu was stabbed to death on 9 February 2016 at his Shiashie residence in Accra.