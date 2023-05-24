J.B.Danquah appeals to 'NAPO' and GNPC to help Subin

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Joseph Boakye Danquah has made a direct and passionate appeal to the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and the GNPC to help Subin with an astro turf.



According to Joseph Boakye Danquah, an ultramodern artificial turf will go a long way to help unearth talents and unify residents through sporting activities.



While commending the Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, for the yeo-man's job since taken over the ministry, he humbly pleaded on the Minister to extend his magnanimity to the people of Subin.



He spoke directly to the energy minister, "Senior, I know that it is not your direct responsibility to advocate for the people of Subin, but I also know that you are generous and have a caring heart for the welfare and well-being of the Ghanaian youth.



"As of now, it appears that the Subin Constituency has been left out in the creation of astro turfs in the country. On behalf of the people of Subin, I am pleading with you to help us with astro turf. Your help will not only help in talent discovery and development, but it will also bring hope, unite the youth, and enhance our economic well-being".



The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant made the call during a football gala organized by the club over the weekend.



The appeal comes following GNPC's agenda in developing sports in the country through the construction of artificial pitches nationwide, with some already completed and in use.



Subin is one of the largest constituencies in the Ashanti Region, which lies in the heart of the regional capital Kumasi, but continue to play football on dusty and rocky pitches.



"As a result of bad leadership, Subin has not enjoyed its share of the national cake, as the political leadership in Subin has failed the people," J.B. Danquah asserted.



According to him, the question on the lips of constituents is, "why has Subin been left out in the construction of astro turfs by government?".



He added: "All neighboring constituencies have mordenized artificial pitches they play football on. Many talents are going waste because of serious injuries from the dusty and rocky pitches, which also poses respiratory problems for the people,” he noted.



The two-day gala event was aimed at unearthing young talents and uniting the constituents of Subin.



The gala that attracted people from all walks of life featured 12 teams from all the electoral areas in the constituency.



Amakom and St Paul's slugged it out in the grand finale after an elimination round, which saw ten teams exiting the tournament.



St Paul's romped home with the maiden trophy and the cash prize after a thrilling penalty shootout.



The JB Danquah Fun Club since its formation has organized several community activities, including health outreach, cleanup exercises and a host of others, to help address the plights of the people.