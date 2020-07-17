General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

It would be exciting to see two humble personalities lead Ghana - GROW

NDC's Presidential running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Ghana Rural Opportunities for Women (GROW) has described the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), ex-president John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as a humble pair under whose leadership Ghana would be an “exciting” place.



The former boss of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as his vice-presidential candidate in July for the 2020 polls after a long wait.



A number of organisations, groups and prominent figures including former president Jerry John Rawlings have welcomed Mahama’s nomination of the former Minister of Education as his second-in-command for his envisioned second term in power. The NDC’s defeat to the now-governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 discontinued what could have been a twofold tenure at the presidency for Mahama who succeeded Prof. John Evans Atta Mills in 2012 as the Fourth President of the Fourth Republic.



“This is a phenomenal moment for all women in Ghana as your appointment has provided us with the most livid illustration of how far Ghanaian women can go in terms of national leadership and empowerment. We wish to use this opportunity to congratulate you on this monumental achievement. We are proud of you for accepting this big challenge to lead in this capacity,” said GROW in a message mailed to the NDC’s vice-presidential candidate by its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Vida Nyagre Yakong.



Then, GROW turned its attention to Mahama, saying: “We also wish to commend the flagbearer of the NDC, H.E (His Excellency) John Dramani Mahama, for setting the motion for the women of Ghana to prove to the nation and the world at large that Ghanaian women are capable of providing the highest level of leadership for Ghana. You have also proven— by nominating a woman— that Ghana’s democracy has grown and would be sustained under your leadership. It would be exciting to see these two humble personalities lead Ghana.”



Give us meaningful health policies as you did in education— GROW to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang



GROW is a nonprofit organisation established with a mission to build economic, healthcare and educational capacity for women and children in rural communities.



It has so far supported women in such communities with micro-loans, farm implements, potable water and insecticide-treated mosquito bed nets. GROW, since its establishment in 2008, also has donated 443 bicycles to deprived women, men and schoolchildren to facilitate their movements to farms, markets and schools.



Whilst congratulating the running mate, GROW also drew her attention to an area where it expected the “great achievements” she once chalked up as a Vice Chancellor and Minister for Education to be replicated if the NDC recaptured power at the 2020 general elections.



“Prof, with your solid credentials, great achievements both in academia and national political leadership and your level of humility, we have no iota of doubt that you will distinguish yourself in your new position. You have done it before as a Vice Chancellor of one of the leading public universities in the country and as an education minister during which time we witnessed the implementation of meaningful policies in education.



“We wait for the same meaningful health policy implementation for the benefit of all, most especially for the vulnerable in society including women and children, when you assume office. We remain optimistic! Please, accept our sincerest congratulations and best wishes,” GROW said.





