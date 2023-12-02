It won’t happen – Kwami Sefa Kayi shoots down Bawumia running mate prophecy

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Host of Kokrokoo on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi has rejected a prophecy of being in line to be named as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



On the back of a 2017 prophecy that he would one day become president of Ghana, a listener on the Friday, December 1, 2023, edition of Kokrokoo shared his own prophecy of seeing the radio host becoming a running mate to Dr. Bawumia.



In his immediate reaction, Sefa Kayi noted that he falls short of the position in the face of his limitations and capabilities.



“Don’t worry, I will not be Bawumia’s running mate. It will not happen, so, don't worry,” he said.



“I will not be his running mate, they say every man should know his limitations and capabilities. Prof. Agyekum has a saying that 'there are some prayers, you are only disturbing God when you say it',” he added.



Sefa Kayi will be Ghana’s youngest president



In October 2017, head pastor of Empire of Prayer Ministries Prophet Samuel Okyere issued a prophecy indicating that the radio show host has been ordained to become the youngest president in Ghana’s history.



“After President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo another President will come. The third President is going to be the youngest President, and the President God has chosen which is the young man is Kwame Sefa Kayi,” the clergyman is on record to have said.



Prophet Okyere Amankwaa, also disclosed that “he (Kwame Sefa Kayi) will not do campaign, they will go and fetch him and they will give him the mandate”.



The prophet went ahead to state that Kwame Sefa Kayi has been chosen by God for Presidency to be the youngest man to lead for 8-years in government.



The head pastor of Empire of Prayer Ministries thus admonished the seasoned broadcast journalist and public speaker to order his steps and tread cautiously because “he will be one of the presidents Ghanaians will love so much.”







