It will be shocking if Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman is not retained as running mate - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency says he will be shocked and surprised if Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman is not retained as running mate to former President John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 polls.



In the view of the ranking member on the foreign affairs committee, Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman hugely contributed to the party's electoral gains in the 2020 polls.



Mr Ablakwa argued her appointment as running mate, “increased the parliamentary seats of NDC in the central region from 4 to 13 seats and also increased the margin of victory in her constituency (KEEA) whilst attracting a lot of women to vote for the NDC. That’s not all, NDC’s performance at the University Of Cape Coast increased because of her whilst bringing brought a lot dignity to the office of the running”.



Mr. Ablakwa, who believes the NDC has a lot of qualified persons for the role of running mate, is, however, convinced that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman is the best candidate to partner with John Mahama in the 2024 polls.



“NDC as a mass political party has hundreds, if not thousands of qualified people for the position of running mate. But I believe it will be in the interest of the party and the national interest for Prof Naana Opoku-Agyeman to be appointed as the running mate. As minister of education, nobody raised issues about corruption against her or any untoward conduct. First female Vice Chancellor of a public university… She is just an accomplished person and an achiever and wherever she goes, she makes history. It’s still the prerogative of the President if he decides to look a different direction but I will find that very surprising and shocking. In fact, it will be a shock to me if she is not retained as a running mate. However choosing Prof doesn’t mean I don’t respect the pedigree and the contribution of others in the party but at every point in time, she is the best”. He told the morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa Tv, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



Mr. Ablakwa further noted that a decision against the choice of Prof Naana Opoku Agyeman would dent the image of the flagbearer arguing that their opponents would use it against him and accuse the flagbearer of indecision.



“It will be difficult for us if we decide to change the running mate and the flagbearer's image will be questioned because opponents may even attack him and accuse him of being indecisive. So I think that the conditions are right for her to be maintained as the running mate. Let me add that I can’t force the hand of John Mahama to maintain Prof Opoku Agyeman," he added.



GA/FNOQ