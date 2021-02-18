General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

It will be illegal to shut down LGBT office in Ghana – Lawyer

The group organised a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats amongst others

A Human Rights lawyer Joyce Opoku Boateng has said it will be illegal to invade and close down the office of LGBT people in Accra.



It comes after the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, called on the government to shut down the office.



“The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it,” he said at a press briefing.



The comment followed a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group. The EU office in Ghana has declared support for the group.



Speaking to Morning Starr, the Human Rights lawyer said the LGBT people have rights that must be respected.



“I don’t think it will be right for anyone to invade their office and attack them because they have not met to engage in any sexual activities. Every human being when you’re born has a fundamental right that no one can take away from you. But we have our norms and culture that frown upon certain things,” she told sit-in host of Morning Starr Lantam Papanko Thursday.



She explained: “If you are caught in the act of having unnatural carnal practice then that’s criminal but when someone expresses his/herself, that’s not criminal because the law is not against that. Assuming someone dresses like a female and you go and beat up the person, it’s a clear case of assault”.