It was wrong for Police to have granted suspect who butchered my nephew bail - Mireku Duker

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem in the Western Region, George Mireku Duker has expressed worry over the granting of bail of a suspect who was arrested for allegedly attacking a member of his family.



Reports indicated that a family member of the MP was attacked following a chieftaincy dispute in the area.



Subsequently, one of the alleged persons was arrested and assisting with investigations.



But speaking to our Parliamentary Affairs Reporter, Charles Akrofi, Mr Duker maintained that the Police in the area is relenting on its efforts to bring perpetrators to book following the granting of bail of the suspect who was arrested earlier.



The Tarkwa Nsuaem legislator, George Mireku Duker also said members of his community are worried about the police granting a suspect who allegedly attacked his nephew bail.



According to the MP, the suspect had been arrested by the Police for assaulting his family member but was granted bail on Tuesday, 13 October 2020.



Mr Duker disclosed this in an interview with the Parliamentary Press Corps after the Minister for the Interior Mr Ambrose Dery had addressed the members of the house on measures put in place by his ministry to ensure the safety and security of members.



Reacting to the news of 200 Police bodyguards being deployed to protect members of the house, the Tarkwa Nsuaem MP emphasized the need to protect lives of citizens of the country.



“Now we’re addressing this matter I believe going forward we need to forward we need to collectively also beef up the operations of the security. We need to make sure we protect lives. Every life is important as far as this country is concerned as far as human entity is concerned so I wouldn’t underrate any human being. Everybody is important but we need to also make sure that we go by the principles and tenets that we have established because we people who are leaders that we all look up to.”



“I believe it’s a good call to collectively see how best we can protect each and every individual.”



The MP however bemoaned the release of a suspect who allegedly assaulted his nephew by the police.



“Those who were butchered are part of my extended family. There was a funeral. We normally do funerals in front of my family house and just a small boy was standing by holding a phone and these thugs thought that the small boy was recording them. So they pounced on him, a woman standing by pleaded that the small boy should not be manhandled. These guys, not withstanding, got one of my nephews really deeply butchered and he just mentioned that why are you doing this to the small boy.



“So they did it in front of my house, I had this public address system also mounted, they just got it destroyed and unfortunately, the guy who was arrested has been granted bail and this is really really sad. The people of my community are worried. They’re the same people who led a team to get the palace of my hometown also burnt.



Unfortunately, we’ve also got one imposter running around that he is the Tufuhene of Dompem, meanwhile, he is not the Tufuhene of Dompem and he has been confusing people that they’ve not attacked my home, meanwhile the pictures are there to see.”



The MP called on the police to beef up security in the country to ensure safety of lives.



“As much as the Minister is urging us to have bodyguards, we’re also asking the police to beef up their game because you can’t just take people’s lives for granted and somebody will be just butchered and the person will just be granted bail.”



He further disclosed that he was informed of the culprit being granted bail while in parliament this afternoon.



The Minister added that the Military has been dispatched to the area.





