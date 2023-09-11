It was not proper for Akufo-Addo to make political statements – Ghana Bar Association

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Saviour Kudze, has expressed concerns about certain aspects of President Akufo-Addo's statements during the Annual Bar Conference in Cape Coast.



This comes after the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while speaking at the Annual Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Cape Coast, called out former President John Dramani Mahama, on his recent remarks alleging that the Judiciary has been packed with judges aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The president described the comments by the former president as very dangerous to the progress of the country.



He emphasized that such statements should not be made by someone of Mahama’s stature.



While acknowledging that President Mahama's comments had already been criticized by various individuals and organizations, Kudze found fault with the president's call for people to vote against Mahama based on those comments.



“President Akufo-Addo even though he said former president Mahama didn’t do well and all that, I admit but the only aspect I had a little concern about is going ahead to urge people to vote against him on that.



“I don’t think that it was proper for him to use that platform for that,” he said.



According to him, it was not appropriate for President Akufo-Addo to use the platform of the Bar Conference to make such a political statement.



“This is because, concerning what President Mahama said many more people have already done it, the Ghana Bar Association has also done that, but to go ahead to say that because of what he said people should more or less vote against him, to me amounts to doing some political campaign on our platform which is not acceptable,” he added.



NW/OGB



