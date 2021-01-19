Politics of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

It was good Oquaye lost, 2020 results will teach us lessons - NPP man

Former Speaker of Parliamnet, Prof. Mike Oquaye

A former executive of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United Kingdom, Chairman Amansan Osei Frimpong has said he was surprised but also happy at the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said the results witnessed in the elections are good for the country.



The changes he noted would force Members of Parliament to work in the interest of the country and not their selfish interest.



He is also claiming that the NPP lost several seats because it took Ghanaian voters for granted adding that some persons sacrificed for the party in 2016 but were not appreciated.



He told the host that the election of Speaker Alban Bagbin is the best thing to happen to Ghana.



To him, the choice of Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye was a terrible decision, adding, that he does not have any problem with Prof. Oquaye. The party he believes did not choose the right person as the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



Chairman Amansan believes the former Speaker could not distinguish himself well.



He also slammed party chairpersons across the regions saying, they presented themselves as demigods and prevented people from contesting in the primaries, a situation he stated led to them losing seats.