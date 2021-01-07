Regional News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

It was an honour serving you - Kofi Adda thanks people of Navrongo

Joseph Kofi Adda, Aviation Minister

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central constituency, Joseph Kofi Adda has expressed gratitude to the constituents for allowing him to serve as a legislator in the last four years.



He said the trust, love and massive support he enjoyed from them during his days in office is an honour he would cherish for the rest of his life.



In a statement the Former Aviation Minister posted on his Facebook page as the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic paves for the next on January 7th, Mr Adda said his leaving office as the MP was not going to take out the ‘Jogobu’ in him as he would still be committed to the development of the area.



He mentioned that his arms were still open to constituents and every Ghanaian who thinks he could be of help to them.



Mr. Adda also extended his appreciation of gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for giving him the privilege to serve as Minister for two very important sectors in his first government. He prayed for the next government of the President to witness greater prosperity, development and transformation in the lives of the Ghanaian people.



Mr. Adda in the statement welcomed the MP -Elect, Sampson Tangombu Chiragia, to office.

“At midnight, the tenure of the 7th parliament of the 4th republic will come to an end and the dawn of the 8th parliament will rise with the Hon. Sampson Tangombu Chiragia as the Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central Constituency.



“Since today marks my last day as the MP of this great constituency, I would like to express my greatest gratitude to the good people of Navrongo Central constituency for seeing me fit to serve you. It has been an honour, one which I will cherish for the rest of my life. I may not be the MP at Midnight but I am still Jogobu Kofi Adda and my doors are always opened to help everyone in any way I can.



To my fellow patriots in the Elephant family who made this journey possible and worthwhile...a ki a ley!



“I have had the privilege of serving as a minister for 2 very key sectors of the Ghanaian society these past 4 years and during those times I have worked with some of the nicest and finest people in the country. I would like to say thank you to all staff at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Ministry of Aviation, I really admire your work ethics and love for this country. May the years ahead be great.



“Finally, I would like to mention one person by name, He is a very good friend and has been my boss for the past 4 years...He is the president of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The people of Navrongo voted for me but you perfected it. Thank you for all the good times and may the next 4 years be better and greater.



Thank you all for the past 4 years and by this post, the name of this page will now change to "Office of Hon. Kofi Adda – Fmr. MP, Navrongo Central Constituency”.



Peace!!!”.

