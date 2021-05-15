‘It took me by surprise’ – Michael Essien on Lampard becoming a manager

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international Michael Essien has revealed former teammate Frank Lampard becoming a manager came as a surprise to him, describing the latter as a ‘quiet person’ who didn’t give much impression that he fancied becoming a manager.



Essien and Lampard played together to immense success at Stamford Bridge, winning Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles with the Blues.



The former English international lasted 18 months as manager of the London based club before being dismissed following an unimpressive performance.



He was replaced by Thomas Tuchel who has turnaround the club season after beating Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.



The Ghanaian is now a member of FC Nordsjælland technical team.



‘I know Frank very well, and mentally he’s a very strong person,’ Essien told Ladbrokes ‘I’d love to see him back in a dugout again as soon as possible, but I have to say it did take me by surprise when he stepped into management.



‘Working with him and playing alongside him for so many years, and spending time with him in the dressing room, I didn’t know he was thinking of becoming a manager. He’s quite a quiet person, very friendly but quiet. So it took me by surprise, but then again his understanding of the game is second to none.



‘Coaching is totally different from being a player. To do it, you have to really love everything about the game and put 110% into it, and it’s what the likes of Lampard have been doing. ‘He know the game inside out and it’s such a great achievement for him to have managed a club like Chelsea so early into his managerial career.’



