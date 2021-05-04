It seems Akufo-Addo wants NPP to 'break the 8' in opposition – Manasseh

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021
There appears to be a desire on the part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that his last term as President ends with a defeat for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections, ace investigation journalist, Manasseh Azure has observed.
In a tweet on Tuesday, April 4, 2021, Manasseh said: “it seems Akufo-Addo wants the NPP to "break the 8" in opposition after 2024. #FixTheCountry”.
Manasseh is one of many public figures who have tweeted in support of the #FixTheCountry social media campaign.
He has slammed some Ghanaians who have sought to counter the movement with different hashtags, urging them to eschew partisan politics in everything they do.
“If #YouFixYourself--your mind--you'll stop supporting every madness done in the name of NDC and NPP demand the right kind of leadership that will #FixTheCountry,” he tweeted.
#FixTheCountry is campaign launched by social media influencer by name Kaly Jay to seek accountability from politicians in the country.
The campaign has since caught on with celebrities and Ghanaians generally calling on the government to fulfill its promises.
Below are the things citizens want fixed by the government
Unemployment
The issue of unemployment in the country remains a major challenge in Ghana. Though successive governments try their best to resolve this canker, the menace keeps raging.
Many Ghanaians are jobless with statistics showing that majority of such people are the youth.
Though the Akufo-Addo government implemented the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and other social interventions to solve this issue, some Ghanaians feel a lot more needs to be done.
Originator of the #FixTheCountry hashtag who goes by the name Kaly Jay, tweeted: “After NSS, plenty people I know dey house cos dem no get jobs. Why should it be so. Are you educating people to go and sit home?”
After NSS plenty people I know dey house cos dem no get jobs. Why should it be so. Are you educating people to go and sit home?? #FixTheCountry— KALYJAY ???? (@gyaigyimii) May 3, 2021
I work from 6:30am to 4pm as a teacher. How many hours bro?? I pick two cars before I get to work and when I checked my salary and calculated what I’m paid a day, it will shock you ???????? Fuck this #FixTheCountry— ????CallmeSafoa???????????????????? (@safoa_xoxo) May 3, 2021
Just #FixTheCountry— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 3, 2021
As simple as that. Fix the crippling unemployment. Fix the street lights. Fix the erratic power supply. Fix the irregular water supply. Fix the killer roads. Fix the corrupt institutions. Fix the factories. Fix the educational system. Fix AGRICULTURE.