Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

It’s very pathetic – Atta Kyea reacts to NDC’s boycott of swearing-in ceremony

Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea

Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Kyea has described as pathetic the NDC MP’s act of boycotting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in ceremony.



None of the opposition MP’s showed up for the President’s swearing-in ceremony which took place immediately after the 8th Parliament inauguration on January 7.



Despite the fact that there hasn’t been any official explanation for their absence, it is widely believed that NDC’s boycott was in protest of the outcome of the general election.



But reacting to such, the NPP MP says his colleagues’ decision not to participate in the ceremony is distasteful.



“The only pathetic dimension to this inauguration is that the opposition members didn’t show up which is very distasteful because this is not how you ran a government. When you’ve lost an election, and you think you are peeved, you go to the court then all factors should be constant and everything should run for the system to go on until the apex court overturns the declaration.” He told Citi news.



The NDC has failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections thereby alleging malfeasance in the polls.



Flagbearer of the party, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has filed an election petition in court seeking among others a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.



