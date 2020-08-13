General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

It's unreasonable to call for a new voters register without preventing what undermines it - Prof. Gyampo

Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, Political Scientist

Resourceful Political Scientist and Lecturer at the University of Ghana Department of Political Science, Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo, has taken a swipe at the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission for always demanding a new voters register without working to prevent what undermines its integrity.



The renowned governance analyst's comments follow's EC's admission that there are minors and foreign nationals captured on the just ended new voters register compilation.



According to the Professor, it is always unreasonable for a new roll to be compiled with huge sums of money and only for it to be having what undermines the integrity of the previous register.



"It is an absurdity to always ask for a new register without preventing what undermines the integrity of every register", part of Prof. Gyampo's comment reads.



Prof. Gyampo is also of the view that a new register will be called for since the recently compiled one is also infiltrated with minors and foreigners.

