It’s unpatriotic to shield wrongdoers - Pupils told

Regional News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Benjamin Dzogolo, a Social Studies Teacher at Nogokpo Basic School in the Volta Region, has called on pupils to report offenders of the law at all times.



He said contrary to some cultural beliefs that reporting wrongdoing was an act of betrayal and hard-heartedness, “reporting wrongdoing is rather a show of love for your country.”



Mr Dzogolo said this during the Citizenship Week celebration at the Ketu South Municipality.



He said the fear of being ostracised should not deter them from identifying wrongdoing and reporting same for that would prove their loyalty and make them patriotic citizens.



He called for the need to defend the Constitution, which held the fundamental human rights, freedoms and responsibility of citizens.



Mr Dzogolo said defending the Constitution meant identifying persons who intentionally broke the laws and reporting them to the appropriate authorities to protect the rights of the citizenry.



He referred to the theme: “We are One, Ghana First,” as apt and appealed to the law enforcement agencies to be up to the task to protect law-abiding citizens to keep the peace and unity of the country.



Madam Evelyn Klokpodzi, the Ketu South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), explained that the office had selected 20 private and public schools across the Municipality for the civic education programme.



The Citizenship Week, one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE, was instituted in 2012 to serve as a platform to actively engage the young ones to inculcate in them the spirit of oneness and patriotism.



