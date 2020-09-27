Politics of Sunday, 27 September 2020

It’s unfortunate NDC is blaming govt for Western Togoland protest – MP

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has said it’s unfortunate some National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwarts have accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of being the brains behind the Western Togoland protest that happened Friday.



There were a number of persons that alleged that the protest of the 'Western Togolanders' was a diversionary tactic by government, to take the minds of Ghanaians off the anomalies the NDC brought to bear in the new voters register.



These included; Member of Parliament for Builsa South, James Agalga, MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam George, NDC Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.



Reacting to their claims, MP for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer in a panel discussion on Citi TV's Big Issue Saturday said the allegations levelled against government were untrue.



“I think that the politicization of some of these matters does not augur well for all of us as a people because I have read on social media…that senior members of the NDC, including their director of elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, are suggesting that government orchestrated activities of Friday, purely to create a sense of instability in the Volta region for purposes of declaring some state of emergency to prevent people from voting in December...,” he stated.



“Comments like these that government will put people up to go and set a bonfire in the middle of streets at various entry points into the volta region 73 days before an election… Really, the government of Ghana will engage in such activity? It’s unfortunate,” he added.



Members of the Volta separatist, the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Friday dawn blocked some roads in the Volta Region of Ghana.



This left motorists stranded as the blockage caused traffic on the Juapong road.



The group in their protest also mounted huge signposts with the inscription ‘Welcome to Western Togoland’.



Meanwhile, about 30 separatists were airlifted to Accra and the area is calm now.





