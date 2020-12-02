Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

It's too late to claim Akufo-Addo's honour - Nana B to Mahama

Nana Boakye, National Youth Organizer of NPP and John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NPP

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B says it's late for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to associate itself with the free education policy of the Akufo-Addo government.



It could be recalled that the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, who doubles as Presidential candidate of the NDC, addressing a gathering during his tour of the Upper East Region stated that his government started the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it. Unfortunately the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in double track. I assure you my country men, that within one year, I will cancel the double track," he said.



He also promised that should Ghanaians elect him as President again, “all the Community Day Schools we were building, 200 of them, we are going to finish them so that all the children can get schools to attend.



“With the Community Day Schools we are building, we are going to add dormitory blocks for girls and boys so that those who don’t come from the community where the school is sited, if they choose that school and they are posted there, they will be able to get a decent place to live and learn."



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Nana B reminded Ghanaians of Mr. Mahama's poor management of the education sector during his regime.



He cited it was under the reign of the former President that teacher/nurse trainees' allowances were cancelled with him stating he doesn't care if the cancellation would cause his defeat in 2016.



He added that they vigorously campaigned against the free SHS, so wonders why they would make a U-turn to claim they started the policy.



To Nana B, ''it is too late in the day for the NDC to associate themselves with the honor that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attained''.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.