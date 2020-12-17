Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

It's too dangerous to start the debate over who to lead the NPP in 2024 now - Amoako Tuffour

Some supporters have so far called on the NPP to choose Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for election 2024

An elder of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Amoako Tuffour has asked supporters of the elephant family not to start the year 2021 with the search for a new presidential candidate for 2024.



To him, this is a wrong thing to do because the appointees of Nana Addo who will get ministerial positions will not concentrate on their work but rather on who becomes the presidential candidate for the year 2024.



”I am talking to party people. Don’t let us start 2021 with the search for 2024 otherwise, we will regret it. What chance will Nana Addo have? He will be working with people who will not concentrate on what will make the legacies of Nana Addo work. They will only be concentrating on a new leader. That is wrong.”



A similar incident happened under former President John Agyekum Kufour and after he left, 17 persons contested the presidential primaries in the party.



He said the second term of Kufour was not successful due to the interest people had in becoming the next candidate.



He said if care is not taken, the party will be divided should party members push the agenda for a candidate for 2024 at the early stages.



The election of a candidate he added will be based on competence, dedication, and a personality who has sacrificed for the party by Congress.

