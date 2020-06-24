Politics of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

It’s time we end the era of appointing MPs as ministers - Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has underscored the need for Ghana to review the provision that enjoins the president to appoint MPs as Ministers.



He argued that some MPs are only interested in getting ministerial appointments and thus neglecting their core function as lawmakers, a situation he said weakens parliament.



The MP was of the view that Ghana needs a clear separation of powers between the executive and the legislature.



To the legislator, parliament ought to be able to be independent enough to put the executive to check.



He said we need to change the constitution so we will separate the legislature from the executive.



He used Kenya as a case study where he said Kenya was formally practising this system but abandoned it after realising it was not helpful.



Mr. Mubarak stressed a clear separation of the legislature from the executive is more beneficial to the country than carries more benefits and will contribute more to the development of the nation.



Article 78 (I) of the 1992 constitution states, “Ministers of State shall be appointed by the President with the prior approval of Parliament except that the majority of Ministers of State shall be appointed from among members of Parliament.”



But Ras Mubarak says Ghana needs an independent legislature to hold the executive to account. "When we are able to do this, it will lead to checks and balances".

