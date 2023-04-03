It's time to return, no one will 'chew you up' - Kwami Sefa Kayi tells NDC

General News of Monday, 3 April 2023

The host of Kokrooko Show on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has asked the members of the National Democratic Congress to return to the show after three years of boycott.



According to him, it is time for the party to move on, adding that nothing will chew them up if they appear on the show.



He made this comment when he asked the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, when he would come to the studios.



Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, in response, said until the party revokes the sanction, he won’t come to the studios.



“If my party revokes the sanctions on you, I will come (to the studios). I think we have to resolve the issue; the party has informed you that it’s the structure of panelling.”



Kwami Sefa Kayi, who added that the issue has been resolved, thinks the party should return to the studios.



“...Between you and I, there is nothing to solve as we have spoken about it. It’s been three years; we’ve finished this matter. I think it's time to move on. You should come, no one will chew you up,” he said.



In May 2020, the National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) informed its communicators, media monitors, and officials that the party has boycotted Peace (104.3) FM’s morning show Kookrokoo.



This decision, according to the party, was occasioned by the unfair panelling system that the production team of that program has continuously foisted on the NDC over some months.



Specifically, the reason for this boycott has to do with the unreasonable decision of the producers and host of the program to permanently reserve one (1) of the two (2) slots the party has traditionally had on Wednesdays on the show to Mr. Allotey Jacobs, who is often introduced by the host of the program as a “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC”, ostensibly to spite the NDC.







YNA/OGB