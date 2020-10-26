Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

It’s time to leave the shed of the umbrella – Akufo-Addo tells Oti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says it is time for the people of the Oti Region to vote massively for the incumbent NPP and leave the shed of the NDC.



Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Kete-Krachi, Akufo-Addo indicated that the Oti Region, which was created during his administration, is now an independent body, and is capable of deciding which government works best for it.



“And if I don’t take care of my own, it doesn’t speak well of me, so whatever that will bring improvement and development to Oti Region and Kete-Krachi, I will follow up on it and do it for you.



“Oti Region, since long, never have you really voted massively in favour of the NPP [.....], but now that you are an independent body, the time has come for you to leave the shed of the umbrella,” he said.



Akufo-Addo stated further that the NDC has been receiving a lot of votes from the people of the erstwhile Volta Region, from which Oti Region was created in 2018, but the people had nothing in return for their loyalty.



“Some of us do not understand why you are still under the shed of the umbrella, just look at the little the elephant has done and be assured that when you come and sit on the elephant, you will never want to leave,” he noted.



The President then urged the people of Kete-Krachi and Oti Region generally to rally behind the mantra of ‘4 More 4 Nana’ to maintain him in government.



Nana Mprah Besemuna III, the Paramount Chief of the Krachi Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to the President and Kwesi Amoako Atta, the roads minister for cutting the sod for the construction of a 15km Kete-Krachi town road, 10km of which will be asphalted while 5km would receive double layers of bituminous surfacing.



He then pleaded for the upgrading the Military Camp in Kete-Krachi as soon as possible.





