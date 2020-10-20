Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's the second coming of JM - NDC reacts to position on ballot paper

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ecstatic about the position it has secured on the ballot paper for the upcoming December 7 general elections.



The party managed to pick the second position on the ballot paper in the process.



Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor who represented the NDC at the balloting process told journalists that the party’s second position on the ballot paper is an affirmation of the second coming of former President John Dramani Mahama.



“…there’s always God, we are very happy about the position we have got. In actual fact, that was what we were expecting, we came in for two and that is what we got. God has spoken and it’s two sure. The second coming of JM…. when we talk about second coming, we talk about return…yes indeed, we are really satisfied…,” Otokonor said.



The NDC came directly after the NPP who picked the first position on the ballot paper.



The Electoral Commission conducted two main rounds for the balloting process.



The first was to determine the order of official balloting while the second was to select the actual positions for the parties.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.