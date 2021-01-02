General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Class FM

It’s terrible practising under barbaric conditions – Anas condemns death threats, attacks on journalists

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has condemned attacks and threats of death against some journalists in Ghana and demanded justice for the victims such as Manasseh Azure Awuni, Edward Adeti, Afia Pokuaah, Captain Smart, Abdul Hayi Moomen, David Tamakloe among others.



In a statement, the Tiger Eye P.I. boss said the attacks and threats were “barbaric and backward”.



“It is a terrible thing to practice journalism under conditions such as these, and it is even dangerous when nothing is done, and the perpetrators get to carry out their threats”, he added.



In his view, the government, security forces, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the National Media Commission (NMC), must join forces to investigate the death threats and attacks.



“Tiger Eye P.I calls on the government to condemn these threats and careless utterances be it from a lawmaker, a government official or opposition groups in the strongest terms yet. The security agencies must proactively investigate the sources of death threats and arrest the criminals. The security agencies should not be seen or be used to perpetuate any such attacks or intimidation. We appeal to the National Media Commission and Ghana Journalist Association to do more, particularly in engaging political parties and journalists who pursue public interest journalism”, the statement added.



“The murder of Ahmed Suale is still fresh on the minds of all journalists and sympathisers in this country. No journalist in the country can survive the bullets of their assassins if ever they become targets.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.