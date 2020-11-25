Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

It’s surprising Mahama said he started Free SHS - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock at his political opponent, John Dramani Mahama for claiming he started the Free SHS programme in 2015.



Mahama, in a campaign tour in the Upper East region, accused the Akufo-Addo government of poorly implementing the Free SHS programme.



He added that the double-track system in secondary schools was a result of poor planning.



Reacting to Mahama’s claim while addressing drivers at the Odorkor Lorry station on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, as part of his Greater Accra regional tour, President Akufo-Addo said Mahama has over the years said the Free SHS policy was not achievable, adding that it will take Ghana years to implement this policy.



In his address to the residents and traders at Odorkor, the NPP flagbearer said “I heard something yesterday that surprised me. The former President stated that my promise to start the free SHS policy was false and just a ploy to deceive Ghanaians. He was strongly against the policy and stated that if he had the money to implement that policy, he will use it for something else. He also said it will take Ghana years to implement it but now he is saying he started the Free SHS, and it’s surprising.”



He opined that Mahama has deployed lies in his campaign now because there’s nothing new the NDC has to offer Ghanaians.



President Akufo-Addo furthered that “It is unfair for the former President to try to become President using deception and lies. He has seen that his campaign is collapsing in confusion and fabrications, and so he is now using outright lies to try and amass votes.”



He also touted some achievements of the NPP since its resumption of office.



He also asked the people of Odorkor to vote massively for him on December 7 to retain his seat as the President of the Republic.

