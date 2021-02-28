General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

It's senseless for men to have sex with men; women to have sex with women – Intersex lady

An intersex lady, identified as Labena has condemned the activities of homosexuals in Ghana.



According to her, it is senseless for men to have sex with men, and women do the same with their fellow.



She stressed that the activities of homosexuals are unacceptable by society and it is equally not right for people to practice it.



Speaking on Metro Tv’s Inside Pages show Sunday, February 28, 2021, monitored by GhanaWeb, Labena stated that she has feelings for the opposite sex despite having two sexual productive organs; male and female because she sees herself as a woman.



She indicated that “Although I have the female and male organs, I don’t have it in mind that I should follow women…but then I choose to go with men. It’s not right for a man to sleep with his co man and women do same to their fellow. A man has to have sex with a woman and that is what is accepted.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the country’s stance on the controversies surrounding the legalization of the LGBTQ+ in Ghana.



According to him, homosexuality will not be legalized under his government.



He made this known during the investiture of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong Saturday, February 27, 2021.



