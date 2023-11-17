It's pure politics, not a family seat - Akim Swedru defends parliamentary tenure

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency in the Eastern Region, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has fired back at critics urging him to retire from his parliamentary seat, asserting that the position is not a family seat.



In a spirited defense, he highlighted his track record and rejected the notion of a fixed time frame for an MP's tenure.



"I have worked well in my constituency, and there is no time frame for the number of times an MP should stay in parliament," Nyarko stated, questioning the legitimacy of calls for his retirement during a health walk on November 5 in his constituency



He expressed disbelief at the idea that serving for 12 years should automatically prompt retirement, emphasising that the decision lies with the constituents.



Nyarko countered the retirement suggestions, emphasising the political nature of the discourse.



"If someone sits somewhere to say I have served for 12 years, so I should retire, why is it a family seat? It is not a family seat, this is pure politics," he declared, dismissing the notion that parliamentary seats are hereditary.



Asserting the trust placed in him by the people, Nyarko questioned the absence of constitutional provisions specifying the number of years an MP can serve in parliament.



He pointed to the extended tenures of other seasoned politicians like KT Hammond, Haruna Iddrisu, and Kyei Mensa Bonsu, questioning the logic behind singling him out.



"So if the people put their trust in me and they want me to stay, why should I retire? Where in the constitution is it stated about the number of years an MP can stay in parliament? What will you say about KT Hammond, Haruna Iddrisu, and Kyei Mensa Bonsu, among others who have stayed longer than me?" Nyarko challenged.



Kennedy Osei is the three-term member of parliament for the Akim Swedru constituency and the chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee.



He was elected a member of parliament in 2016, representing Akim Swedru. In November 2017, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture in the Republic of Ghana.



Meanwhile, Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem has declared his intention to contest the New Patriotic Party's forthcoming parliamentary primary.



His brother, Joseph Ampomah Bosompem, was a Member of Parliament of the same seat from January 2008 to January 2013, when he lost the seat in 2012 to Kennedy Osei Nyarko.



