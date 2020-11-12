General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

It's not worth it for Akufo-Addo to debate Mahama - Kabila rubbishes calls

Staunch CPP member, James Kwabena Bomfeh has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to honour former President John Dramani Mahama's invite to a debate.



Former President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his call for a debate between him and the President of the Republic of Ghana.



The debate is of keen interest to the former President because he believes it will provide a platform to keep the citizenry abreast of his track record and that of President Akufo-Addo's in order to help inform the decision of the electorates.



“If the President agrees, I’ll just sit with him and we’ll all bring our papers and just talk to the Ghanaian people and show what we did with ?56 billion and he too can show what he’s done with ¢140 billion," Mr. Mahama said.



But to James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called Kabila, it is not worth it for the President to debate Mr. Mahama.



Making reference to Mr. Mahama's recent outburst against the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu for saying he is the "Government Official 1" in the Airbus scandal, he admonished President Akufo-Addo to disregard the debate so as to avoid insults from the former President.



''I will advise the President to avoid such an occasion where he may be challenged or provoked to respond in same or higher measure. I'll advise against that. But if it is about the debate, aren't we debating the issues anyway?'' he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



Kabila further stressed the debate is unnecessary because members and leaders of both parties, as well as political commentators, are already discussing the performances of the Akufo-Addo administration and the previous Mahama government which is enough for the electorates to decide on the best candidate to win the Presidential elections.









