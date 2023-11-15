It's not true NAM1 gave police GH¢5 million - Godfred Dame clarifies

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has refuted assertions by Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, regarding monies deposited with police.



The Chief Executive Officer of the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited, claimed to have deposited GH¢5 million to the Ghana Police Service for the benefit of customers.



During a parliamentary session (November 14), Dame contested NAM1's claim, revealing that only GH¢2.5 million had been received from the embattled CEO, not the reported GH¢5 million.



"The record I have before me indicates that an amount of GH¢2.5 million was paid, so the claim of GH¢5 million having been paid to the Ghana Police Service is untrue.



"It was only GH¢2.5 million that was paid to the Ghana Police Service by the accused person," citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said during the parliamentary session.



In a recent statement, NAM1 asserted that he handed over GH¢5 million to the Ghana Police Service on October 20, earmarked for distribution to customers of the collapsed firm.



This amount was intended to cover payments to customers who had successfully completed a verification process conducted by the company, including a GH¢2.5 million judgment debt.



Menzgold, which suspended operations in 2018, has faced allegations of operating a Ponzi scheme, leaving countless customers in financial distress. Aggrieved customers have persistently called for the release of their funds tied up with the company.



AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



