It's not too late for Akufo-Addo to seek help from Mahama in managing free SHS - NDC man

Politics of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nanegbe has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is struggling to implement the free senior high school programme.



He opines that the implementation of the free secondary school is facing a serious crisis and heading to the ditch due to the poor management of the policy.



He said former President John Dramani Mahama would have performed well in managing the free SHS with his targetted plan.



The wholesale approach, he indicated, is having a serious financial burden on the government and that is affecting the quality of teaching and learning.



The double-track he stated is also a terrible approach in the implementation of the free SHS.



Mr Nanegbe said the construction of the community day senior schools by the Mahama led administration was a project that could have solved the infrastructure challenge but the current government abandoned these projects and introduced the double track.



He was worried the quality of students being produced by the free SHS is not something we could be proud of and has asked the government to seek help.



He said it was not too late for President Akufo-Addo to ask John Dramani Mahama for assistance in managing the free SHS policy.