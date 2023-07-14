It's not easy to be a minister and an MP - Deputy Agric minister

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, has stated that it is such a herculean task to combine the works of an MP and a minister at the same time.



The deputy minister, Frimpong Addo, who is in charge of crops at the Ministry of Agriculture explained that it is hard running around the ministry, parliament and the constituency as a person who belongs to both the legislative and executive arms of government.



The deputy minister and the MP for Manso Adubia was speaking to Daniel Oduro, the host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.



“It’s quite hectic combining parliamentary work and executive… because running around and you know, going to parliament, coming to the ministry, going to the constituency; that is the biggest of all the troubles,” Frimpong Addo said.



The minister, however, added that despite the odds that come with the job, as a minister who is also an MP, he gets access to things needed for his work easily.



“But it’s fun too at the same time. You get to know a lot of people, you get to know a lot of institutions that make Ghana move around that if you are just only an MP, it’s a bit difficult knowing them So, it has its pros and cons,” he added.



Several leaders in Ghana including former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye and a former rector of GIMPA, Prof. Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson have advocated for Ghanaian MPs to be left as MPs but rather choose competent and independent individuals for ministerial positions.



