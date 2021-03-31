It's lousy to think private and public sectors can't be united - Senyo Hosi asserts

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors and Managing Trustee of Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi insists that the country’s private and public sectors should not see each other as competition.



On his accord, both sectors engaged in a healthy collaboration bring massive development than either could have achieved independently.



“Some lousy thinking goes on in our policymaking in our country, where people tend to identify and think that the private sector is in competition with the public sector, and the public sector must look at ways to outdo the private sector. It is just ridiculous”, he said.



Citing a typical example of the power of collaboration between the two sectors, Senyo Hosi noted, “What we did with the Ghana Infectious Disease Center (GIDC) shows the results of healthy collaboration and cooperation between the private and public sector”.



Speaking to Sefah-Danquah on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show, he shared that the project was evidence of the efficiency the private sector can bring to bear on the public sector.



Senyo shared, “Ultimately who is the government? It is us the people. Ultimately who empowers the public sector operatives to run affairs? It is us the people. Who are the drivers and founders of our GDP? It is the people”.



On his authority, Ghanaians cannot continue to see the private and public sector as two different worlds. “No, they are one world in shared spaces. They have varied functions but very possible shared functionality”, he indicated.



The Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund launched a crowdfunding initiative to raise money to complete its flagship project, the infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.



The project which has been completed drew financial support and volunteers from various private and public sector organisations and high net worth individuals.