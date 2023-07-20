It's just a 'silly season'! - Kwami Sefa Kayi reacts to rumors of Islamic funding for Bawumia's campaign

Politics of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called 'Chairman General', has responded to the rumormongers spreading what he believes is false information about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is vying for the position of flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).



The astute broadcaster on his 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Peace FM today took notice of a rumor that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign is being sponsored by some Islamic fundamentalists in Nigeria.



A post by one David Humdeyin, purportedly a Journalist in Nigeria, read that the Bawumia Campaign is being funded by some Islamic group in Nigeria called the ACF.



This hearsay is gradually and potentially gaining attention but Chairman General has taken it with a pinch of salt.



He called it a "silly season" for those peddling this Islamic fundamentalist agenda targeted at the Vice President.



"Thankfully, to the glory of God, I have worked as a practicing Journalist for well over 25 years. Sometimes, we know it is silly season, juju and tricks," he commented, adding "when you ask those making the allegations to provide evidence," it turns into stories.



