Politics of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

It’s insanity to be more concerned about 2024 than provision of potable water for people – UDS Prof to politicians

Professor Saa Dittoh, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of UDS

Agricultural/Rural Development Economist and former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies(UDS), Professor Saa Dittoh, is upset that some politicians are more concerned about the 2024 General Elections than the provision of potable water to Ghanaians, lamenting that insanity in the Ghanaian system is getting out of hand.



Professor Saa Dittoh, who has been with UDS for nearly three decades, lashed out at the seeming insensitivity of such politicians with regards to their preoccupation with elections when real issues of the people remain unresolved.



“It is annoying how some politicians (and their “baggages”) are already more concerned about 2024 than how communities (including cities) can get portable water in 2021. I think Pantang should open its doors to several seemingly sane people.



Insanity in our system is getting out of hand!” he wrote.



The comments of Professor Saa Dittoh, who has been a tireless researcher in Agricultural Economics and matters affecting farmers in rural Ghana, come at a time when Ghana’s two dominant political parties the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) seem to be lacing their boots for who becomes their presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election.



On social media, supporters of the NPP are already rooting for either Hon. Alan Kyeremanten or Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the NPP’s presidential candidate.



