Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

It's illegal to charge people before you guarantee for them - EC warns

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission has reiterated that it is illegal for guarantors to take money from eligible persons before they vouch for them to register in the ongoing registration exercise.



Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa at a press briefing on Monday disclosed that the EC has picked information from some registration centres about the activities of some guarantors charging fees before vouching for eligible persons who go to centres to register.



This, she said is illegal and punishable by law.



According to him, persons who serve as guarantors should be relatives of the eligible voter or should be persons who know the persons who turn up at centres to register.



The EC Chair made this known in a press briefing dubbed "Let the Citizen’s Know" series Monday, July 27, 2020.

