General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

It’s ignorance to blame Godfred Dame for SALL – Ex-lecturer replies Franklin Cudjoe

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General-designate

A former Lecturer of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mustapha Hameed has lashed out at IMANI President Franklin Cudjoe for what he said is “misplaced” attacks on the person of Attorney General-designate, Godfred Dame regarding the SALL debacle.



This is after Franklin Cudjoe accused the Minister of Justice designate of being instrumental in “denying the people of Santrofi Akpafu Lolobi Likpe (SALL) their right of representation in parliament” and therefore undeserving to be AG and Minister of Justice.



Mr. Hameed writing on his Facebook page sighted by MyNewsGh.com believes Mr. Cudjoes “all-knowing” attitude and narrative is unfortunate, wrong and ignorant of facts surrounding the SALL debacle.



The Ex lecturer who is also a popular activist of the ruling New Patriotic Party offered a counter-argument to IMANI, explaining that Godfred Dame’s “only involvement in the SALL case was because Tsatsu [Tsikata] named him in the suit, and you certainly cannot fault him [Dame] for showing up before the Justices and arguing brilliantly like he always does”.



He explained that Godfred Dame neither represents nor speaks for the EC and hence had nothing whatsoever to do with SALL and how it ended up not voting in either Hohoe or Buem.



“Godfred Dame is not the lawyer for the EC, does not work for the EC which is an independent body with its own lawyers, and just like the rest of us, Mr. Dame only got to know about the situation of SALL the day it was announced by the EC that they wouldn’t be taking part in the parliamentary election until a district was created for them. What exactly has this got to do with Godfred Dame. That an independent state institution takes a decision, and it is the Attorney General nominee that must be blamed?” He quizzed.



The former KNUST Lecturer believes Franklin Cudjoe may be up to a “ridiculous” agenda to cause bad blood for the AG designate ahead of the vetting and this, he says won’t wash.



“This ridiculous attempt by Franklin Cudjoe, ignoring the facts of the case and making Godfred Dame his target in a hopeless and ridiculous attempt to pitch members of the vetting panel against Dame is a very lame one.” He wrote.



Find attached his unedited article below:



WHEN FRANKLIN CUDJOE’S RENTED MERCENARY JOB AGAINST GODFRED DAME CAME CRUSHING DOWN.



Over the past few days, Franklin Cudjoe, typical of him, his rented paid advocacy and hired mercenary job against innocent persons, had made the Attorney General and Minister for Justice designate, Hon. Godfred Dame his subject of social media attacks, in a desperate and deliberate attempt to court for the AG nominee bad publicity and incite the vetting committee against him.



Whether borne out of sheer ignorance, or his usual mercenary job, one wonders who the client could possibly be. According to Ghana’s no. 1 expert in everything under the sun, the predicament of the people of SALL can be laid squarely at the doorsteps of the brilliant Godfred. How, the plight of the people of SALL, becomes the creation of the Godfred Dame, I cannot see the connection and I cannot for the whole life of me fathom, and this leaves me with only one conclusion; that, Franklin Cudjoe is doing his usually rented mercenary job.



THE FACTS:

——————

First, it needs to be placed on record, that Hon. Godfred Dame is not the lawyer for the EC, does not work for the EC which is an independent body with its own lawyers, and just like the rest of us, only got to know about the situation of SALL the day it was announced by the EC that they wouldn’t be taking part in the parliamentary election until a district was created for them. What exactly has this got to do with Godfred Dame. That an independent state institution takes a decision, and it is the Attorney General nominee that must be blamed?



Secondly, per CI 128, one can clearly see where the people of SALL should’ve voted [Photos attached]:



Clearly, without even having to belabor the obvious, the people of SALL should have voted in the Buem Constituency and not Hohoe. How Franklin Cudjoe deliberately missed this, and mischievously made Godfred Dame his target, completely beats me, reeks of an attempt to cause public displeasure for the noble AG and incite people who may not be privy to the facts, against him.



Again, it is worth noting, Godfred Dame was never a party to the SALL case until Tsatsu Tsikata named him as a respondent to the suit he Tsatsu filed at the Supreme Court. Unless, Franklin Cudjoe is telling us Dame should have refused to appear before the court by disrespecting a suit before the apex court that cited him as a respondent, I do not know how he’s responsible for the EC’s problem with the people of SALL. I cannot see the connection because there’s none. Absolutely none whatsoever.



It is also worth re-emphasizing, that Godfred Dame’s only involvement in the SALL case was because Tsatsu named him in the suit, and you certainly cannot fault him for showing up before the justices and arguing brilliantly like he always does. Well, Franklin, it is not Gofred Dame’s fault that Tsatsu Tsikata named him as a responded and certainly, the AG cannot be at fault for appearing before the court. Whiles Franklin is at it, these are the other things that he needs to understand, that cannot be blamed on Godfred Dame:



1. It is not his fault that the justices agreed with his argument and he won unanimously.



2. It certainly cannot be his fault that the CI, CI 128 captured SALL in Buem and not Hohoe. Dame does not go round drawing district and constituency boundaries.



3. Cannot be his fault that the court threw out Tsikata’s suit.



4. It is not his fault that EC decided not to allow the people of SALL vote in Buem. He did not play any role to disenfranchise the good people of SALL.



6. Not Godfred Dame’s fault that the NDC lost Hohoe to Hon. Amewu.



Franklin Cudjoe needs to know this, understand this, accept them, for this, is better for his public image than the wanton display of ignorance and hate against an innocent man.



This ridiculous attempt by Franklin Cudjoe, ignoring the facts of the case and making Godfred Dame his target in a hopeless and ridiculous attempt to pitch members of the vetting panel against Dame is a very lame one. This is clearly a hatchet job, without justifiable basis beyond the rented advocacy it is, and it is better for him to go back to the client who hired him for this frivolous task and let whoever it is know he failed.



Like I said, this consistent attack on Godfred Dame by Franklin Cudjoe is nothing but a ludicrous attempt to incite the vetting panel against the illustrious Attorney General, and it is always bound to fail because the members of the panel are not there to do the bidding of Franklin Cudjoe nor the people who hire him for his mercenary services. These are honourable and independent-minded folks who work with facts and only the facts.



Again, it is matter of record, that even in court, Godfred Dame, then as Deputy AG disagreed with the EC in court and argued, that the people of SALL should’ve been made to vote in Buem, as clearly captured in the CI 128 which position was upheld unanimously by the court. Unless Franklin Cudjoe wants us to disregard the position of the court and do as he pleases by making the people of SALL vote in Hohoe, these consistent attacks are as bogus and as worthless as the ignoble source they emanate from. So rather than the incessant unwarranted and unprovoked attacks on Dame and the misplaced accusation of disenfranchising the people, Godfred Dame needs to be commended for speaking up for the SALL people and calling on the EC to respect their fundamental right to vote.



This strategy is also consistent with Franklin Cudjoe’s paid advocacy on behalf of interested individuals and groups who hire his services, and it is this same act, that led a judge to describe him as engaging in fanciful fears. Perhaps it is time, that Franklin does a deep introspection, that not all causes are worthy regardless the price, not all advocacies must be championed and his self-seeking greed certainly cannot be the standard for which this country is governed.